Newcastle target signs new deal

Tom Cairney has signed an extension to his Fulham contract.

Newcastle United were interested in signing Cairney in January's transfer window.

And the club had been linked with a summer move for the midfielder.

Cairney, however, has signed an 12-month extension which keeps him at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2021.

A Fulham statement read: "The club is thrilled to announce that Tom Cairney has signed an extension to his Fulham contract.

"The new deal keeps him at Craven Cottage until 2021, with a club option to extend by a further 12 months.

"In his first two seasons in SW6, Cairney established himself as one of the Sky Bet Championship’s most consistent performers, and last term was the only player to reach double figures in both goals and assists.

"After finishing runner-up in the Player of the Season vote for 2015/16, he went one better this time around and won the accolade by a substantial margin.

"The recognition was nothing new, as he was also named the London Football Award’s EFL Player of the Year, and chosen in the PFA Team of the Season."

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic had been determined to keep Cairney at Craven Cottage.

Speaking in May, Jokanovic said: "I expect our best players are going to stay with us – that's the information I have from the board."

