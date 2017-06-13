Newcastle target Tammy Abraham gives fresh update on his future

Tammy Abraham says he won't make a decision on his future until England's Euro 2017 campaign is over.

Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion are vying to sign the Chelsea striker on loan.

Abraham scored 26 goals for loan club Bristol City last season.

And United manager Rafa Benitez feels the 19-year-old can make the step up to the Premier League.

However, Abraham is unwilling to make a decision on his future until after Euro 2017.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I haven't spoken with Chelsea yet. I am focusing on this tournament, so the discussions will happen after.

"I'm not too sure (about the future). Hopefully, it will be in the Premier League.

"After this season, I need to take myself to the next level. That's the type of person I am, I always want to do better. I always want to do more.

"So going into the new season, my aim will be to top this one."

England kick off their Euro 2017 campaign with a game against Sweden in Poland on Friday.