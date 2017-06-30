Newcastle target WILL be sold this summer

Newcastle United target Yann Karamoh WILL be sold by Caen this summer.

The Gazette reported on the club's interest in the forward earlier this month.

Karamoh had a stunning breakthrough season with Caen last season – and his form alerted United manager Rafa Benitez.

The 18-year-old scored five Ligue 1 goals after breaking into the first team.

Caen offered the 18-year-old an extension to his deal, which expires next summer.

Karamoh, however, has turned down the offer.

And L'Equipe claim that Karamoh, also linked with Everton, West Ham United and Southampton, will now be sold by Caen.