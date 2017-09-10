Newcastle team news: Two changes as Murphy makes first Premier League start for Magpies

Newcastle United have made two changes for this afternoon's Liberty Stadium clash with Swansea City.

In come Jesus Gamez and Jacob Murphy, both for their first Premier League starts for the Magpies, with Christian Atsu and the injured Chancel Mbemba dropping out.

After his recent three-game suspension Jonjo Shelvey is on the bench against his old club, while Florian Lejeune and DeAndre Yedlin make the bench after recent injury lay-offs.

For the hosts Renato Sanchez makes his debut with fellow summer signing Wilfried Bony on the bench alongside former Magpie Wayen Routledge.

United XI (4-2-3-1): Rob Elliot; Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Jesus Gamez; Mikel Merino, Isaac Hayden; Matt Ritchie, Ayoze Perez, Jacob Murphy; Joselu.

Subs: Freddie Woodman, Florian Lejene, DeAndre Yedlin, Jonjo Shelvey, Mo Diame, Christian Atsu, Dwight Gayle.

Swansea XI: Lukasz Fabianski, Alfie Mawson, Leroy Fer, Tammy Abraham, Tom Carroll, Martin Olsson, Sam Clucas, Jordan Ayew, Kyle Naughton, Federico Fernandez, Renato Sanchez.

Subs: Kristoffer Nordfedlt, Wilfried Bony, Mike van der Hoorn, Luciano Narsingh, Wayne Routledge, Angel Rangel, Roque Mesa.