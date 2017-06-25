Newcastle transfer news: Benfica midfielder chase latest, United to miss out on Delph, Reina and Mangala plus Mitrovic price tag set

Rafa Benitez may be getting frustrated with Newcastle's inability to get any 'new' signings over the line this summer, but that has not stopped players being linked to the Magpies.

Here is a round up of all the latest rumours involving NUFC today...

Samaris pursuit goes on

O Jogo are reporting that Newcastle's pursuit of Greek international enforcer Andreas Samaris goes on.

Apparently talks between Benfica and United go on, but the Magpies will not pay the £17million+ fee wanted by the Portuguese giants.

Magpies to miss out on duo

The Mail claim that Newcastle are set to miss out on two of Rafa Benitez's summer targets.

Benitez was keen to sign Fabian Delph from Manchester City in January but no move materialised and it had been widely expected that the Spaniard would go back in for the England international.

But it appears as if Stoke City have stollen a march on the Magpies - with Mark Hughes men now favourites to land the ex-Leeds United and Aston Villa midfielder.

The same publication also claims that United will miss out on another one of the club's priority targets with Eliaquim Mangala set to go to Lyon.

Bookies eye another Rafa reunion

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been installed as the bookmakers favourite to sign former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel.

A number of Premier League clubs have shown an interest in bringing the powerful centre-half back to these shores, but it remains to be seen whether Rafa Benitez will make a move to sign the Slovakian international, who currently plays for Fenerbahce.

Reina deal slips away

Newcastle's hopes of landing Pepe Reina appear to be fading with the player's agent claiming United are yet to make an offer to the Napoli goalkeeper.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for the former Liverpool man, with Benitez keen to sign the Spanish international for a third time, having snapped him up while boss at Anfield, then again at Stadio San Paolo.

Reina has just one year left on his deal in Naples, with a public falling out with the club's hierarchy earlier this summer opening the door to a summer departure.

But, according to agent Manuel Garcia Quilon, positive news on a new deal at the Serie A side could be imminent, making a switch to Tyneside increasingly unlikely.

Speaking to Il Mattino newspaper Quilon said: "We do not have offers from any other clubs, as we are focused on Napoli and expect news pretty soon."

Reports in the Italian press claim that Reina wants a new three year deal but the club are reluctant to tie him down for so long, with a one-year option said to be on the table.

Mitro price tag set amid Fenerbahce interest

United have reportedly slapped a £15.7 million price tag on the head of striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

And Turkish outlet Fanatik claim that the Magpies have, through an agent, offered the Serbian international to Fenerbahce.

The 22-year-old frontman is likely to leave St James's Park this summer with manager Rafa Benitez keen to add at least two new forward options to his ranks this summer, despite slow progress in the market so far.

While Mitrovic's form for his country has been glittering, with five goals in his last six internationals, he has been less than impressive for United.

Mitrovic scored just four goals in the Championship last term, failing to build on what was a positive start to life on Tyneside in the Premier League.

And with the club preparing for the top flight Mitrovic may well be one high-profile departure this summer.

A number of clubs have already been linked with Mitrovic, including Fenerbahce and their Istanbul rivals Besiktas.

Fanatik claim that Newcastle are keen to recoup around £16million for the former Anderlecht and Partizan man, although they hint the Magpies may go a deal for some £3million less.

Although that fee is likely to be too rich for Turkish side, with Fener keen to strike a loan deal for the target man.

While on international duty this summer Mitrovic admitted that he could be tempted by a move this summer.

Speaking earlier this month the Serb said: "If some good offers for me, which are also good for the club, come in over the summer then we will speak about it.

"If it doesn’t happen then I’m still a Newcastle United player. I have three years on my contract.

"So we have to speak to the club, to the manager [Rafael Benitez] and we will see. I heard something about other clubs but for now, I just want to rest. I need to prepare for next season."

Former defender could be on the move

James Tavernier is a target for Nottingham Forest this summer - and the City Ground outfit have seen an initial bid for the Rangers defender rejected.

Mark Warburton is a massive fan off the former United full-back and is keen to be reunited with the £1.25million rated player.