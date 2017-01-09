Newcastle trio sent on loan to Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock have completed the loan signing of three Newcastle United youngsters.

England youth international Freddie Woodman, Sean Longstaff and Callum Roberts have all been snapped up by former Magpies midfielder Lee Clark, who is at the helm at Rugby Park.

The trio will spend the rest of the season at Killie, who currently sit 10th in the top flight north of the border, some three points off a place in the top half.

Woodman, Longstaff and Roberts are all in line to make their competitive debut after the winter break, which ends later this month with a Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Hamilton.

Longstaff, linked with a move to Dundee United in the summer, is the second string's top-scorer this campaign, with 10 goals to his name.

Roberts, also impressive for Peter Beardsley's side this season, had a short spell on loan at Gateshead in 2014/15, while Woodman follows up recent loan spells at Hartlepool United and Crawley Town by heading to Ayrshire.