Newcastle turn down £5m bid for Karl Darlow

Newcastle United have rejected a bid for Karl Darlow, according to a report.

The Sun report that Middlesbrough had a £5million bid for Darlow turned down.

Darlow helped Newcastle win the Championship title last season.

But the Gazette reported this week that United manager Rafa Benitez does not see him as a Premier League No 1.

And Darlow must choose between staying and fighting for his place – or guaranteed first-team football elsewhere.

Reading are also interested in the 26-year-old, who joined United from Nottingham Forest in 2014.

