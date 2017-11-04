Newcastle United 0 Bournemouth 1: Late agony for Rafa Benitez and his players

Newcastle United suffered a dramatic injury-time defeat to Bournemouth this afternoon.

A late goal from Steve Cook gave Eddie Howe's side a hard-fought 1-0 victory at St James's Park.

Newcastle weren't able to take their first-half chances at St James's Park, and Bournemouth fought back strongly in the second half.

Cook lost his marker to head an injury-time winner past Rob Elliot.

Newcastle, with Dwight Gayle and Isaac Hayden recalled to the starting XI, were dominant before the break.

They created chance after chance in a 20-minute spell, but couldn't find the net.

Eddie Howe and Rafa Benitez

Matt Ritchie forced a save from Asmir Begovic with a 30-yard effort and Steve Cook stopped a goal-bound header from Gayle.

Christian Atsu also had an effort saved by Begovic before Ritchie struck the post. Gayle tucked away the loose ball, but he was adjudged to have been offside.

United had played with pace and purpose, but Bournemouth rallied before the interval.

The visitors created more problems for their hosts in the second half, and Callum Wilson should have done better in the 52nd minute when he shot into the side netting.

Ciaran Clark replaced Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles, who had taken a knock on his ankle in the first half.

Benitez also sent on Ayoze Perez – he replaced Joselu – against a backdrop of chants from the stands for Aleksandar Mitrovic to be brought on.

Jacob Murphy came on in a final change, but it was to be Bournemouth's afternoon.

A deflected shot Marc Hugh struck the post in the dying minutes.

And Cook lost Clark and met an injury-time corner with his head to claim all three points for his team.

The final whistle was marked by boos from frustrated United fans.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles (Clark, 55), Lejeune, Manquillo; Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Atsu (Murphy, 82); Gayle, Joselu (Perez, 68). Subs not used: Darlow, Gamez, Diame, Mitrovic.

BOURNEMOUTH: Begovic, Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels, Ibe (Defoe, 76), Arter, Surman, Pugh, King, Wilson (Smith, 76). Subs not used: Boric, Gosling, Cook, Fraser, Mousset.

Goal: Cook 90

Bookings: Surman 20, Lejeune, Francis 77, Shelvey 84

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Attendance: 52,237