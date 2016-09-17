Newcastle United 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2: Anita banned for three games after dismissal

Vurnon Anita will miss Newcastle United's next THREE games after being dismissed in the club's defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle's five-game Championship winning run was brought to an end at St James's Park this afternoon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Rafa Benitez's second-placed side 2-0 thanks to an own goal from Chancel Mbemba and a strike from Helder Costa.

A lacklustre United could have few complaints about the result, while Anita was dismissed late in the match by referee Tim Robinson for a high tackle.

The makeshift right-back will now serve a three-game suspension.

United, four days after convincingly beating Queens Park Rangers 6-0 at Loftus Road, started badly in front of a sell-out 52,117 crowd.

Chancel Mbemba and Matt Doherty, right

Jon Dad Bodvarsson struck the crossbar in the ninth minute, and Walter Zenga's side pressured and pressed their hosts until they forced an error in the 29th minute.

Mbemba headed a Bodvarsson cross into his own net to bring an end to Newcastle's 524-minute run without conceding a goal.

And Costa put the game beyond United in the 62nd minute with a neat finish.

Substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic had a chance to pull a goal back 12 minutes from time after he was put through on goal, but Carl Ikeme saved his shot with his legs.

And to make matters worse, Anita was sent off in the dying minutes for a high challenge on Ivan Cavaleiro.

The decision infuriated Benitez, whose side take on Wolves again at St James's Park on Tuesday night in a third-round EFL Cup tie.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Sels; Anita, Mbemba, Lascelles, Dummett; Shelvey, Hayden; Ritchie (Atsu, 63), Diame, Perez; Gayle (Mitrovic, 63). Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Clark, Colback, Gouffran.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS: Ikeme; Doherty, Iorfa, Batth, Borthwick-Jackson; Oniangue, Edwards, Saiss; Costa (Mason, 75), Bodvarsson, Teixeira (Cavaleiro, 71). Subs: Lonergan, Hause, Coady, Saville, Gladon.

Goals: Mbemba 29 (og), Costa 62

Bookings: Batt 35, Saiss 36, Dummett 40, Diame 45, Ritchie 51, Teixeira 57, Edwards 79

Sent off: Anita 87

Referee: Tim Robinson (Sussex)

Attendance: 52,117