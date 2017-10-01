Newcastle United 1 Liverpool 1: Joselu claims point for Rafa Benitez's side

Newcastle United came from behind to take a point from Liverpool at St James's Park.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Gallowgate Flags display before kick-off time

A first-half goal from Joselu – who had kept his place after missing a series of chances in the club's previous two games – cancelled out a stunning strike from Philippe Coutinho.

Newcastle remain ninth in the table with seven games now played.

United manager Rafa Benitez had recalled Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo to his starting XI for the "special game" against his former club. However, Aleksandar Mitrovic, back from suspension, was not involved.

Benitez's side spent much of the first half on the back foot.

Newcastle struggled to contain Liverpool, who tormented them with their pace and movement.

United, however, managed to keep the ball out of the net until the 29th minute, when a headed Matt Ritchie clearance dropped for Coutinho, who beat Rob Elliot with a stunning right-footed shot from outside the box.

Newcastle's equaliser owed everything to a superb through ball from Shelvey, who set Joselu free in the 36th minute.

Joel Matip, tracking Joselu, slid in to challenge the striker, but his attempted clearance rebounded off the striker's shin and into the net.

Liverpool weren't the same team in a niggly second half.

And United ended the game the stronger side, but they couldn't conjure up a winner.

Substitute Mohamed Diame had a deflected shot saved in injury time.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Manquillo; Merino (Hayden, 74), Shelvey; Ritchie, Perez (Diame, 90), Atsu; Joselu (Gayle, 79). Subs not used: Darlow, Gamez, Lejeune, Murphy.

LIVERPOOL: Mignolet, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Salah (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 84), Mane (Solanke, 74), Sturridge (Firmino, 74). Subs not used: Karius, Klavan, Milner, Can.

Goals: Coutinho 29, Joselu 36

Bookings: Perez 56, Gomez 58

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Attendance: 52,303