Newcastle United 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0: Huge crowd sees stunning Gouffran goal

Yoan Gouffran scored another stunning goal as Newcastle United eased into the fourth round of the EFL Cup tonight.

Rafa Benitez's side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at St James's Park – three days after losing to same scoreline in the Championship.

Matt Ritchie also netted for Newcastle, who will discover their fourth-round opponents tomorrow night.

United manager Benitez made eight changes for the game, which was watched by a remarkable crowd of 34,735 at the stadium.

Summer signings Daryl Murphy and Achraf Lazaar were handed their debuts, while DeAndre Yedlin made his first start for the club.

After a positive start, Newcastle found themselves under pressure. Grant Hanley blocked an effort from Paul Gladon, while Karl Darlow did well to stop a shot from Jed Wallace.

Matt Ritchie

Benitez had opted against resting Ritchie for the third-round tie, and the winger soon underlined his importance to the club in a devastating two-minute spell.

Ritchie, signed from Bournemouth in the summer for £10million, exchanged passes with Jack Colback on the right before beating Wolves goalkeeper Andy Lonergan in the 29th minute.

Seconds after the restart, the ball was in the net again,

Ritchie broke up the same flank and crossed for Gouffran, who volleyed the ball past Lonergan with his left foot.

The forward had scored against Derby County with another volley 10 days earlier.

Chances came and went for United in the second half, and Wolves didn't look like getting back into the game.

Gouffran and Ritchie were applauded off the field when they were substituted.

Newcastle must now prepare for Saturday's Championship game against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Hanley, Clark, Lazaar; Shelvey, Colback; Ritchie (Lascelles, 86), Diame (Perez, 72), Gouffran (Atsu, 74); Murphy. Subs not used: Woodman, Hayden, Mitrovic.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS: Lonergan; Silvio, Iorfa, Hause, Borthwick-Jackson; Coady, Teixeira (John, 46), Saville; Mason (Price, 62), Gladon, Wallace (Bodvarsson, 77). Subs not used: Ikeme, Batth, Doherty, Oniangue.

Goals: Ritchie 29, Gouffran 31

Bookings: Gouffran 63, Saville 81, Perez 90

Referee: Andy Woolmer (Northamptonshire)

Attendance: 34,735