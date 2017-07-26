Newcastle United agree deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund's Spanish youth international midfielder Mikel Merino.

According to reports the Magpies have been locked in negotiations to sign the 21-year-old for weeks, after he became unsettled at the German giants.

While a loan deal was originally mooted in the German and Spanish press, it seems like United are pushing for a permanent deal, with a £6.2million release clause in the player's contract.

Merino made just seven appearances for Dortmund last season, following a £3million move from Osasuna.

Should the Merino deal be completed he would become United's fifth signing of what has proven to be a frustrating summer to date.

Manager Rafa Benitez has made no secret of his frustrations at a number of transfer slipping from the club's grasp, including their inability to get the Tammy Abraham and Willy Caballero deals done.

But this deal could go some way to dampening the fears that Rafa may walk, given that it will take United's spending to just shy of the the £40million mark.

United have so far added Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune, Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo to their ranks.

Newcastle take on Bradford City at Valley Parade tonight.