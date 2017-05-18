Newcastle United briefing: Burnley's Andre Gray on transfer radar

Newcastle United are monitoring Andre Gray's situation at Burnley,

Rafa Benitez wants to bring a striker to St James's Park in this summer's transfer window.

And Gray is a potential target.

Deal or no deal?

Gray has a a year left on his contract at Burnley.

Rafa Benitez

And the 25-year-old will hold talks on a new deal at the end of the Premier League season.

Newcastle, and a clutch of other clubs, are waiting to see if Gary commits himself to the club.

“We had a big job to do (in staying up), and it’s something we didn’t want to get in between the season and contract talks, so it’s something that will get sorted at the end of the season I’m sure," said Gray.

“I’ve always said I’m happy at Burnley and I’ve always been happy at Burnley.

Christian Atsu

If Gray doesn't sign a new deal, then Burnley will most likely look to cash in on the Wolverhampton-born player, who joined the club two years ago.

Meanwhile, United could confirm the capture of Chelsea's Christian Atsu by the end of the week.

The winger is understood to have agreed a four-year contract at Newcastle after the club triggered a £6.2million buy option in his season-long loan.

Atsu scored five goals during the club's Championship-winning campaign.

Tom Ince

Swap shop

Newcastle have again been linked with Derby County's Tom Ince.

And a report has claimed that the club could do a player-plus-cash deal for the Derby County midfielder.

Underdog spirit

Huddersfield Town are looking to join United in the Premier League.

The club will meet Reading in the Championship play-off final at Wembley after beating Sheffield Wednesday on penalties at Hillsborough last night.

David Wagner, centre

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "We are very proud and even Germany know Wembley – maybe with the Maracana in Rio – is the highest place you can go to play a football match and now we are there.

"To reach the final in the time that I'm the manager it is the biggest achievement so far.

"I joked in the pre-match press conference that Germans are able to take penalty shoot-outs, but to be fair we had a Welsh goalkeeper (Danny Ward) – this is the first step for the British."

Rollercoaster

Newcastle defender Stuart Findlay has reflected on an "up-and-down" first season at the club.

Findlay – who left Celtic last year – was in the side that lost the Premier League 2 Division Two play-off final on Tuesday night.

West Ham United beat Peter Beardsley's side 2-1 at St James's Park to win promotion.

