Newcastle United briefing: Chelsea striker undecided, Freddie Woodman on his future

Newcastle United are continuing their efforts in the transfer market.

The club signed winger Christian Atsu on a permanent deal last month.

And one target, Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, has spoken about his future.

Meanwhile, the body of former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote will be returned to his native Ivory Coast this week.

Here's your daily briefing:

Rafa Benitez

Undecided

Abraham is preparing for Euro 2017 with England's Under-21s.

And the 19-year-old has suggested that his future will not be decided until after the tournament.

The striker – who scored 26 goals for loan club Bristol City last season – is expected to be farmed out again by Chelsea next season.

Cheick Tiote

Brighton and Hove Albion, promoted with United last term, are also interested in Abraham, who is "dreaming big".

"I'm not sure what I'm doing next season, if I'm coming back, going elsewhere on loan or staying at Chelsea," said the 19-year-old.

"I haven't decided yet. You have to stay open, and things may come at different times, but I have to dream big, and that's what I'm going to be doing."

Remembered

Freddie Woodman

A memorial service will be held for Tiote in China tomorrow.

The 30-year-old – who left Newcastle in February – passed away a week ago after collapsing during a training session with Chinese club Beijing Enterprises.

Ex-United striker Papiss Cisse – who is playing in China – will attend the service.

Tiote's body will be returned to the Ivory Coast later this week, where a private ceremony will be held.

Safe hands

Freddie Woodman has spoken about his future after helping England's Under-20s win the World Cup.

Leigh Griffiths

The goalkeeper saved a penalty in the final against Venezuela, which Paul Simpson's side won 1-0 to lift the trophy.

Highly-rated Woodman – who signed a new long-term contract at Newcastle last year – spent the second half of the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Kilmarnock.

And the 20-year-old will return to Tyneside next month to learn where he fits into Rafa Benitez's plans.

“I'm not sure what will happen at Newcastle,” Woodman told the Daily Telegraph.

“I'm just waiting for them to tell me when I am back in pre-season. I'm a Newcastle player, and my goal is to play for Newcastle one day.”

Border crossing?

The latest player to be linked with United is Scotland hero Leigh Griffiths.

Griffiths scored twice against England at Hampden Park on Saturday.

And the Daily Record claim Newcastle and West Bromwich Albion are interested in the 26-year-old, who has scored 64 league goals for Celtic since joining the club in 2014.

