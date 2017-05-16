Newcastle United briefing: Christian Atsu and Joshua King updates, new kit launched

Newcastle United are hopeful of making their first summer signing in the next 24 hours.

The club has triggered a £6.2million buy option in Christian Atsu's season-long loan.

And United have been in talks with Atsu over a permanent move to St James's Park.

We also have an interview with Isaac Hayden and news of the club's new kit and sponsor.

Here's your daily briefing:

Deal me in

Rafa Benitez

Newcastle made their move for Atsu on Sunday night before their buy option expired.

Atsu spoke about his future after the club secured the Championship title on the final day of the season.

“I’ve not heard from Newcastle,” said the Chelsea winger. “What I will say, though, is that I owe them thanks.

“They have given me an opportunity – it’s a big club.

Joshua King

“Whatever happens in the future, I thank the fans, Rafa and everyone at the club.

“I cannot say what will happen with me. I cannot predict football. “I will go back to Chelsea first, then we see.”

However, things have moved quickly over the past 48 hours.

And Atsu, 25, is expected to be agree to a deal.

Isaac Hayden

Meanwhile, Bournemouth striker Joshua King has reacted to speculation linking him with a move to United.

Raring to go

Hayden joined Newcastle from Arsenal last summer.

The midfielder didn't play a Premier League game for his former club, and he's spoken about what he has to do to establish himself as a top-flight player.

Asked about the Premier League Hayden said: “That’s the pinnacle – that’s where everybody wants to play.

“All the best players in the world want to come to the Premier League and test themselves against the best players.

“I know I have got improving to do in certain aspects of my game – I have spoken to the manager about that – but he’s got full confidence in me.

“I have got full confidence in myself that come next season, especially in pre-season, my body will be 100% fit, ready and raring to go and improve.

“I should have no doubt that I’ll be able to hack it in the Premier League.”

Far Eastern promise

Newcastle yesterday revealed their new Puma home kit and sponsor.

The club will be sponsored by Far Eastern gaming firm FUN88, who have signed a three-year deal.

United's new 2017-18 kit will go on sale next month.

