Newcastle United briefing: Club wait on Andre Gray contract decision, Florian Lejeune opens up on move

Who will be next through the doors at St James's Park?

Newcastle United yesterday signed defender Florian Lejeune.

And manager Rafa Benitez also wants to strengthen his midfield and attacking options.

We have news of a striking target and a potential midfield recruit.

United have also announced the return of an "official singing section" at St James's Park.

Here's your daily briefing:

Gray day?

United are one of a clutch of clubs monitoring Andre Gray's contractual situation at Burnley.

The striker has a year left on his contract at Turf Moor – and talks on a new deal have stalled.

Gray scored nine Premier League goals for Burnley last season.

And the 26-year-old could be sold if he fails to agree a new contract at the club.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are also considering a move for this midfielder, while Reading are considering a £5million bid for United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, according to The Mirror.

Dream move

Lejeune knows his history.

And the 26-year-old has spoken about his "dream" move to Newcastle.

“Newcastle is a great club, and one of the most emblematic in the whole of England,” said the Paris-born defender, who has signed a five-year deal at St James’s Park.

“Some huge players have been here, not just French, but also English, such as Alan Shearer.

“The stadium, St James’s Park, is amazing. So when a club like Newcastle comes calling, you can only be interested.

“It’s a dream. At Newcastle, every weekend there’s a big match involving the best players and it’s always been my dream to play in this league."

Loud and proud

St James's Park will again have a singing section this season.

The club today revealed that a section has been created in the upper tier of the Gallowgate End following talks with supporter groups Wor Hyem 1892 and Gallowgate Flags.

A previous singing section on Level 7 was controversially disbanded.

Wor Hyem 1892’s Mac McEvoy said: “We are massively excited about the return of a singing section at St James’s Park.

“Our fans are known for their vocal support and alongside Gallowgate Flags, we wanted to create an area for likeminded fans to really kick-start a positive atmosphere across the stadium.

“We’d like to thank the club, who have been very receptive to the idea, and everyone involved with Gallowgate Flags. We can’t wait to be back in August.”

