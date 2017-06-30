Newcastle United briefing: Deal in balance, Checkatrade Trophy update

Yoan Gouffran's Newcastle United contract expires tonight – but will he be back?

The focus over the past week has been on incoming signings – or the lack of them.

But the club's first signing could yet be one of their own players – Gouffran.

Gouffran, unlike Vurnon Anita, has been offered a new deal at St James's Park.

Anita, like Gouffran, has a deal which expires at the end of this month.

Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley

Here's your daily briefing:

Time to sign

Will he or won't he?

Newcastle revealed earlier this month that they were in discussions with Gouffran over a new deal.

Yoan Gouffran

The forward, a regular last season in the Championship, is out of contract this summer.

United and Gouffran, initially, were far apart in discussions, but will they come to an agreement in time?

Invite only

Newcastle will enter the Checkatrade Trophy for the first time in the 2017-18 season.

Rob Elliot

The club, then a member club of the EFL, opted against taking part in the Under-21 tournament last term.

Newcastle will take part in the controversial competition as an invited Premier League side.

Good idea?

Don't panic

A lack of transfer business is concern for many fans.

But former United coach and manager John Carver isn't panicking.

“I’ve got to urge the Newcastle fans to be patient,” said Carver, who feels Newcastle need a number of "marquee" players.

“Don’t panic, don’t listen to the scaremongering about Rafa leaving or that he’s going to quit because we haven’t signed anybody.

“There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes. Rafa will have a plan in place, he’s got his targets: one two and three.

“He’ll know what his priorities are because I looked at the squad last night and I thought we need a player in every position here. And we know that’s not possible but he will know what his priorities are.

“There’s three different areas. He needs three or four what I call hardcore game-changers – marquee players. For example, a centre-forward who is going to chip in with 12, 15, 16 goals as that will almost guarantee you Premiership status for next season, which is very important.

Road to Russia

Rob Elliot's desperate to play for Newcastle this season – as his hopes of going to the World Cup depend on it.

The Republic of Ireland international will be back for pre-season training next week determined to do all he can ahead of the new campaign.

Elliot said: "It’s massive. I might be getting a little bit ahead of myself, but that is in the back of my mind.”

