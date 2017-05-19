Newcastle United briefing: DeAndre Yedlin's 'eye-opening' moment at Sunderland, pre-season game confirmed

DeAndre Yedlin has been reflecting on his time in England.

The defender joined Tottenham Hotspur from Seattle Sounders in 2014.

Yedlin spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Sunderland before joining Newcastle United last summer.

And the 23-year-old has revealed the "embarrassing" moment that set him on the path to success at the Championship-winning club

Eye-opening

DeAndre Yedlin

Several months into his Sunderland career, Yedlin had a career-changing moment.

In December 2015, he was substituted in the 19th minute in a home game against Watford.

“That had never happened to me in my life," Yedlin told Sports Illustrated.

"It was eye-opening. It was embarrassing. I didn't understand it. I needed to make the best out of (the loan).

Rafa Benitez

"I was really trying to figure out, what is my problem? What can I do to better myself? I figured out that mentally, I needed to get stronger. In England, especially, mentally if you're not strong it can eat you up."

Yedlin has also spoken about the impact United manager Rafa Benitez has had on his career.

A new start

Haris Vuckic

Haris Vuckic's eight-year career at Newcastle will come to an end this summer.

The forward's is out of contract at the end of next month – and there's no new deal on the table.

Injury-hit Vuckic – who has had a series of loans in recent seasons – is looking to restart his career on the continent.

Seaside

Rafa Benitez is still finalising United's pre-season programme.

But the Under-23s have had their first game confirmed.

Peter Beardsley

Peter Beardsley's side, denied promotion this week, will face Celtic in a July tournament hosted by Whitby Town.

Benitez could again take his team to Ireland for a training camp.

