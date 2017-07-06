Newcastle United briefing: Double defensive swoop, TV changes announced

Newcastle United new boy Florian Lejeune will face the media today.

The defender became the club's second summer signing when he joined from Eibar earlier this week in an £8.8million deal.

And two more new faces arrived at the club this week.

READ MORE: Rolando Aarons reveals his hopes for Newcastle’s pre-season campaign

Here's your daily briefing:

Sunday service

Jamaal Lascelles

Five of Newcastle's first seven Premier League games will be broadcast live on TV, it was announced today.

The opening-day home fixture against Tottenham Hotspur has been moved to Sunday, August 13 (1.30pm kick-off) so it can be screened by Sky Sports, and the following weekend's game against Huddersfield Town has been switched to Sunday, August 20 (1.3pm).

United's away game against Swansea City will be played on Sunday, September 10 (4pm), and the fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium will be played on Sunday, September 24 (4pm).

Finally, the visit of Liverpool has been moved to Sunday, October 1 (4.30pm).

Jamaal Lascelles

Double deal

Newcastle have signed defensive pair Stefan O'Connor and Josef Yarney.

O'Connor, 20, and Yarney, 19, signed as free agents after leaving Arsenal and Everton respectively this summer.

The pair have linked up with Peter Beardsley's development squad.

Karl Darlow

O'Connor made one Champions League appearance for Arsenal and had loan spells at York City and MVV Maastricht.

The former England Under-17 international can play at centre-half and right-back.

Yarney featured for Everton's Under-23s side in the Checkatrade Trophy last season.

Safe hands

There will be outgoings and well as incomings at St James's Park.

And Karl Darlow, outstanding in United's Championship winning campaign, is facing an uncertain future at the club given Benitez's keenness to sign another goalkeeper.

Reading are considering a move for Darlow, who must decide whether to stay and fight for his place or move on and play week in, week out.

Deal me in

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles, sign in a double deal with Darlow in 2014, is set to sign a new deal at the club.

So too is fellow mainstay Paul Dummett.

But what does the arrival of Lejeune mean for Lascelles?

The 23-year-old was handed the captain's armband 11 months ago by Benitez on the eve of the club's Championship campaign.

Lascelles, however, knows he is not guaranteed a start on the opening day of the season.

"Like" our NUFC Facebook page here