Newcastle United briefing: Double exit confirmed, Rafa Benitez eyes midfielder

There have been two departures at Newcastle United.

So when will we start to see some incomings at St James's Park?

United last night revealed that chief scout Graham Carr "parted company with the club by mutual consent".

And goalkeeper Matz Sels joined Anderlecht on a season-long loan.

Matz finished?

Sels, signed from Gent last summer, won a Championship medal in his first season at St James's Park.

Rafa Benitez

But the goalkeeper, overall, will have had a frustrating season, having spent much of it on the bench or in the stands.

And the 25-year-old didn't hang around.

Sels has joined Anderlecht on loan, where he will be the club's first-choice goalkeeper for the coming campaign.

He was pictured holding up the No 1 jersey at an Anderlecht press conference.

Graham Carr

The question now is who will start the season as Rafa Benitez's first-choice goalkeeper.

Amicable exit

The Sels news followed the revelation that Carr had left the club.

Carr recruited the likes of Yohan Cabaye, Matthieu Debuchy, Vurnon Anita, Moussa Sissoko, Papiss Cisse and Cheick Tiote during his seven years at the club.

Moussa Sissoko

Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley said: “It has been my pleasure to work with Graham over the last seven years as both a colleague and a friend.

"He can count some of Newcastle’s most successful players in recent years as his ‘finds’.

“Everyone connected with Newcastle United wishes Graham the very best for the future.”

United are now "reviewing" their scouting operation.

But what does Carr's departure mean for Benitez?

Waiting game

Fernando, left

But what about signings?

The club has only signed one player – winger Christian Atsu – so far this summer.

And Newcastle fans are anxiously waiting for another transfer breakthrough.

Benitez is looking to strengthen a number of positions, including central midfield, at the promoted club.

And United are understood to be interested in this Manchester City player.

