Newcastle United briefing: Emmanuel Riviere update, transfer hopes in the balance

Could Emmanuel Riviere's disastrous Newcastle United career be nearing an end?

The striker – who spent last season on loan at Spanish club Osasuna – is available for transfer this summer.

Emmanuel Riviere

And there is new from France on a potential destination.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez is staying calm at Newcastle – for now



Meanwhile, we have an update on Newcastle's efforts in the transfer market.

Newcastle will also discover their opponents in the Checkatrade Trophy later today.

Jacob Murphy, right

Here's your daily briefing:

End in sight?

Metz are considering a move for Riviere, according to L'Equipe.

Riviere reportedly has a year left on the contract he signed when he joined Newcastle from Monaco three years ago.

United manager Rafa Benitez wants to move the 27-year-old out of the club this summer.

Riviere reported back to Newcastle for the start of pre-season training last week.

Slow progress

Of more to concern to supporters is the club's own efforts in the transfer market.

And hopes of a breakthrough this week have receded.

Newcastle open their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Ian Cathro's Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle on Friday night.

This week United have had an £8million bid for Jacob Murphy rejected by Norwich City, while loan target Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to join Crystal Palace on loan.

While Benitez is frustrated that the club has only signed two players, he is, for the moment, hopeful of further progress in the transfer market.

Road to Wembley

Newcastle will discover their Checkatrade Trophy group later today.

The draw will be made at 3pm.

"Like" our NUFC Facebook page here