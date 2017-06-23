Newcastle United briefing: Exclusive Haris Vuckic interview, transfer talks stall

Another day, another exit.

But where are the signings?

Newcastle United forward Haris Vuckic, out of contract at the end of the month, today signed for FC Twente.

Vuckic's departure followed that of Matz Sels, who yesterday signed for Anderlecht on a season-long loan.

United, however, have only signed one player this summer.

Rafa Benitez

Manager Rafa Benitez had been keen for several players to arrive before the start of pre-season training on July 3.

So what's going on?

The wait goes on

The hope was that Newcastle would hit the ground running in this summer's transfer market.

Haris Vuckic

But progress, so far, has been slow.

The club want Eibar defender Florian Lejeune, but a deal is not understood to be imminent.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, another target, is set to join Swansea City on a season-long loan.

And this week looks set to pass without a breakthrough.

Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley

The club's efforts in the transfer market are set against the background of talks over a full or partial sale of the club to overseas investors.

Owner Mike Ashley promised Benitez "every penny" the club generated through promotion last month.

A new chapter

Vuckic, out of contract this summer, today joined FC Twente on a three-year deal.

The move ended an eight-year stay at Newcastle.

And Vuckic, 24, has reflected on his time at the club in an exclusive interview with the Gazette.

Jamaal Lascelles

“Newcastle will always be the first love,” said Vuckic, signed from Slovenian side Domzale in the summer of 2009.

“It’s been a long time, and the only thing I would change, if I could, would be the injuries, so I would have had more chance to show myself to the fans.

“It was a shame I couldn’t continue and develop and establish myself as a Premier League player."

From now on, Vuckic will be a Newcastle fan.

“Whatever happened with me with those injuries, I will always feel love for Newcastle and I wish them the best,” he said.

“They are where they deserve to be and hopefully they are going to be successful. I hope they are going to do well in the Premier League.”

Early bird

Jamaal Lascelles is already back at United's training ground - but he didn't get his dates wrong.

The club captain has returned to work on his fitness after undergoing a double hernia operation late last season.

Lascelles said: “Everyone knows about the operation I had, so I just thought I should come in and get some extra training in.

“The Premier League is a completely different level and standard, so I just want to make sure that I’m ready and want to be leading by example."

