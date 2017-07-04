Newcastle United briefing: Florian Lejeune reacts to move, classy tweet from Eibar

There was a new face at Newcastle United's training ground this morning.

Florian Lejeune today joined the club in an £8.8million deal after weeks of talks with Eibar.

And the defender is keen to get to work at the club.

Here's your daily briefing:

Something different

It was an easy decision, according to Lejeune.

Rafa Benitez

Lejeune was convinced that Newcastle was the right club for him once Rafa Benitez got in touch with him.

“I’m very happy to have signed," said Lejeune. "Newcastle United is a big club, and I’m very happy to be here.

“When you have a manager like Rafa Benitez who wants you, you are very happy to come. Since I’ve been in touch with the manager, it was an easy decision for me to come here.”

United manager Benitez has tracked Lejeune since watching him play for Villarreal earlier in his career.

And he's finally got his man.

"He is a player that has done very well this year in Spain. I have known about him for a while, since he began playing for Villarreal.

"He has progressed a lot as a player in the last few years, and I know he will give us something different at the back.

"He is good with both feet, he's big and he's good in the air also.

"If he settles well into English football, then I am sure he will be a success and will give us a lot of competition in this area.”

Classy

Eibar posed a classy tweet congratulating Lejeune on his move for United.

All smiles

Benitez's players reported back for the start of pre-season training yesterday.

They were all smiles as they started preparations for the new Premier League campaign.

But will some of them be smiling in a few week's time?

Good to go?

Curtis Good is wanted by Notts County, managed by former Newcastle midfielder Kevin Nolan.

The defender has one year left on his deal at St James's Park and he is not in Benitez's plans.

