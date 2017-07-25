Newcastle United briefing: Freddie Woodman on his next move, Aleksandar Mitrovic update

Have your say

Freddie Woodman has been speaking about England's World Cup triumph - and his next steps at Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper helped England win the Under-20 World Cup in the summer.

Now Woodman is focused on playing more football this season.

Meanwhile, we have news on the future of Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bob Moncur's thoughts on Newcastle's recruitment and a move for ex-United defender Steven Taylor.

Here's your daily briefing:

Safe hands

Freddie Woodman

Woodman saved a penalty in last month's Under-20 World Cup final against Venezuela.

And the experience in South Korea has left an indelible impression on "patriotic" Woodman.

“I’m hugely patriotic, so winning the World Cup was massive for me and obviously Arma (Adam Armstrong)," said the 20-year-old.

“It was huge. The final was amazing. And to say I saved a penalty in the final of a World Cup is something dreams are made of.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

“I’m really proud of that, but I know this season’s come round quick, and I want to get back out on the pitch doing my thing.

“I’m so hungry after getting that feeling back of winning a trophy.

“We won the Euros at Under-17 level. To win that at Under-20s makes you hungry to win trophies and pick up medals.

“It’s always nice when you get to go home with something.

Rafa Benitez

“To play on the big scene with big crowds and atmospheres, that’s ultimately what I want to do.”

Read Woodman's thoughts on his next steps at Newcastle here.

Mitro on the move?

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his first goal of pre-season in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Preston North End.

But how much longer will the striker be at St James's Park?

Patience

Steven Taylor

Newcastle legend Bob Moncur has spoken about the club's efforts in the transfer market.

The club has signed four players so far this summer.

But manager Rafa Benitez is keen for more progress ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

United ambassador Moncur said: “I think Rafa’s frustrated – there’s no doubt about that.

“But I think at this time of the season – the next two or three weeks – things might change a little bit and there will be more movement.”

Posh boy

Steven Taylor has signed for League One club Peterborough United.

The former Newcastle United defender has joined as a free agent after leaving Championship club Ipswich Town at the end of last season.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony announced the signing on Twitter.

MacAnthony tweeted: "Welcome Mr Steven Taylor to @theposhofficial delighted to have you on board."

Taylor left Newcastle a year ago and joined Major League Soccer club Portland Timbers.

The 31-year-old returned to England late last year and signed for Ipswich in January.

Taylor – who made 268 appearances for boyhood club United – had also been a target for Doncaster Rovers.

Blackpool rocks

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has been talking about his loan move to Blackpool.

The 19-year-old has joined the club until January.

“I’m really happy, I think it’s a great move,” said Longstaff.

“The staff have obviously done their research on me and seem to like me, so I’m just grateful for the chance.

"Hopefully, I can repay them and the fans.

“I’m still only 19, so it’s just about playing games, and obviously League One is the perfect level for me to do it.

"If I do well at this level, then you never know what can happen back at Newcastle.”

Meanwhile, a young United XI will take on Whitley Bay at Hillheads tonight (7pm kick-off).