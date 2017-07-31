Newcastle United briefing: Injury update, Mainz highlights

Have your say

DeAndre Yedlin has joined Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles in the treatment room.

The defender limped out of Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Mainz 05 at the Opel Arena with a hamstring problem.

Lascelles, meanwhile, has only featured in one of the club's pre-season games.

Rafa Benitez has given an injury update about the pair, while midfielder Mohamed Diame has spoken about his new role in the team.

Injury worry

Yedlin lasted just 27 miniutes against Mainz.

The defender was replaced by new signing Javier Manquillo at the Opel Arena, where Jesus Gamez netted for United.

United manager Benitez refused to put a timescale on the Yedlin's return.

DeAndre Yedlin

Asked about Yedling, Benitez said: "A little bit stiff in his hamstring, we will have to assess now.

“How serious it is? You never know in these cases. It doesn’t seem too serious, but we have to wait.”

Newcastle open their Premier League campaign with a home game against Yedlin's former club Tottenham Hotspur on August 13.

Lascelles, meanwhile, has been sidelined since the opening pre-season friendly against Heart of Midlothian.

Mohamed Diame

Benitez added: “I think he will be training with the group. He will be OK.”

In too deep?

Benitez has used Diame in a deeper role this pre-season.

The 30-year-old was used in the No 10 role this season, but he feels he can play in a more defensive position.

"I am playing in the middle – where I like to play – so I am trying to enjoy my football," said Diame, signed from Hull City last summer.

“I am happy to help the team, and I am just trying to get myself ready for the start of the season.”

Massadio Haidara

Free to go?

Benitez is close to moving another player off United’s wage bill.

Saint-Etienne are in advanced talks with the club over a move for unwanted defender Massadio Haidara.

The 24-year-old is not in Benitez’s plans for the coming season.

The proposed deal, which is subject to a medical, would see Haidara, signed from Nancy in January 2013, leave St James’s Park on a free transfer.

However, Newcastle would be entitled to 50% of any future sale.

Haidara’s career at United has been hampered by a series of injuries, notably the knee problem he suffered under a reckless challenge from then-Wigan Athletic player Callum McManaman in March 2014.

In demand

Newcastle striker Ivan Toney is wanted by Scunthorpe United.

Toney had a successful loan spell at Glanford Park last season – and manager Graham Alekander wants him back at the League One club.

Alexandar said: “I haven’t seen Ivan join anywhere, so if Newcastle have made it clear to Ivan that they see him going out and playing then there is a possibility,” said Aleksander.

Toney scored five goals for Newcastle's Under-23s in last week's Whitby Challenge Cup.

United beat AZ Alkmaar 4-1 in Saturday's final.