Newcastle United briefing: Karl Darlow reacts to speculation on his future, blow for Man United

Karl Darlow has been speaking about his speculation over his future at Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper – who played 34 Championship games last season – has only made one cup appearance so this term.

Darlow, the subject of a failed £5million bid from Middlesbrough in the summer, has been a "frustrated" spectator so far this season.

And the 27-year-old has spoken about his situation ahead of Saturday evening's game against Manchester United.

Karl Darlow

Mature response

Darlow hasn't played a league game in almost six months – but the goalkeeper hasn't been knocking on Rafa Benitez's door.

Instead, he's redoubled his efforts on the training field.

"Of course, it’s been a frustrating start for me,” said Darlow, speaking at the Newcastle United Foundation’s 125 Years United dinner.

Rafa Benitez (Pic: NUFC/Serena Taylor)

“I’ve wanted to play, but it’s the manager’s decision, so I have to stick by it, just keep working hard on the training ground and hope things improve for myself.

“But I’m so pleased for the lads, because we worked so hard last season to get up, and to see them doing well in the Premier League is excellent."

Asked if he had spoken to Benitez, Darlow added: "I’m mature enough just to get on with that, realise I’m here and that my job’s to support the squad week in, week out in the Premier League, hope we get the right results and try to push for another chance.”

Paul Pogba

Injury news

Benitez and Jose Mourinho, his Manchester United counterpart, have injury concerns ahead of the weekend.

Mourinho had hoped to have Paul Pogba available for the game.

But the £89million midfielder is unlikely to be fit to face Newcastle, though Mourinho has better news on Phil Jones.

Benitez's staff, meanwhile, are assessing injuries suffered by Jamaal Lascelles and Christian Atsu.

End of the world

Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark and his Republic of Ireland team-mates suffered World Cup heartache in Dublin last night.

Clark and his colleagues had high hopes of qualifying for next summer's finals after drawing 0-0 in Copenhagan last week in the first leg of their play-off.

However, Denmark won the second leg 5-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen.