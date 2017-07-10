Newcastle United briefing: Leaked kit photo, £8m winger bid

Newcastle United kick off their pre-season campaign this week.

Rafa Benitez's side take on Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle on Friday night.

But will the club sign a third player by then?

Newcastle have today been strongly linked with a move for a Championship winger.

Meanwhile, a website has published what it claims are leaked photographs of United's new away kit.

Rafa Benitez

Here's your daily briefing:

Deal close?

Norwich City's Jacob Murphy scored two goals against Newcastle in the Championship last season.

But could he be lining up for the club in the Premier League?

Jacob Murphy

United are reportedly "closing in" on an £8million deal for Murphy, who is also said to be a target for Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could yet loan out Newcastle target Sheyi Ojo.

A clutch of interested clubs were told last month that Klopp didn't plan to loan out the 20-year-old winger.

Safe hands

Karl Darlow

Middlesbrough had a £5million bid for Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow rejected last week.

And the Championship club are expected to return with an improved offer.

Reading and Aston Villa are also interested in Darlow, who was an influential figure in last season's Championship-winning team.

Benitez is understood to be prepared to let Darlow leave this summer.

And we take a look at the goalkeeping situation at United ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

All black

United are yet to unveil their new Puma away kit.

But photographs have been published online of a new all-black Newcastle strip.

Solid foundations

Benitez will present the winner's trophies to children competing in the second annual Foundation 1892 Cup at the club's Academy this afternoon.

Seven primary schools from Tyneside will compete in the tournament.

