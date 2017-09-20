Newcastle United briefing: On-loan Tim Krul stars for Brighton, DeAndre Yedlin opens up about his injury

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered an energy-sapping extra-time Carabao Cup defeat ahead of Newcastle United's visit to the Amex Stadium.

On-loan goalkeeper Tim Krul made his debut in last night's 1-0 loss to Bournemouth.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton, keen to keep his key players fresh for Sunday's game against Newcastle, fielded a reserve team in the third-round tie.

The tie would have been over long before the 99th minute, when Josh King scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game, had it not been for Krul, on a season-long loan from Newcastle.

Meanwhile, United defender DeAndre Yedlin has spoken about his comeback from injury.

Yedlin made his first appearance of the season in last weekend's 2-1 win over Stoke City.

DeAndre Yedlin, left

Here's your daily briefing:

Spirited

Hughton is confident that the team he names for the game against Newcastle will be fresh – despite last night's draining defeat.

"When we went into the game, I knew we would get a spirited performance," said Hughton, who made 10 changes for the cup tie.

Tim Krul

“We went in with a different system, two kids in centre-midfield and one that has not even been involved in a first-team squad before.

“It was going to be about getting as many positives out of the game as we could. We knew we’d have to defend well and for large period of the game we did that.

“We are lucky that we have an extra day given that we play Sunday – some of these players have played themselves into contention.”

Krul, meanwhile, reacted to Twitter to his Brighton debut.

Ayoze Perez

"Great to get my first minutes in the cup for @OfficialBHAFC. Shame we didn't win but lots of positives to take from it," tweeted the 29-year-old.

Necessity

Yedlin suffered a hamstring injury in late July.

And the defender has spoken about his returned to action.

“It was great,” said Yedlin, signed from Tottenham Hotspur last year. “Obviously, coming back from a hamstring injury isn’t easy, because you have to take them pretty slow and be pretty careful with them, especially when you’re the type of player I am.

“It’s one of my necessities to make sure I have my leg muscles as close to 100% as they can be.

“It was great be back and great to come back on a win."

Meanwhile, defender Macaulay Gillesphey is back at St James's Park after two years on loan at Carlisle United.

Read an interview with the 21-year-old about his experiences at Brunton Park here.

What's going on?

What's got into Ayoze Perez?

The forward left the field to a standing ovation late in the win over Stoke.

But, unusually, the recognition was for his tackling – and NOT his forward play.

We ask if Perez has had a Premier League reboot.