Newcastle United briefing: Rafa Benitez close to loan deal, Ayoze Perez interview

Newcastle United are close to another transfer breakthrough.

The club is looking to sign the Chelsea winger Kenedy on a season-long loan.

Newcastle's move into the loan market came after Rafa Benitez spoke candidly about the club's transfer efforts at a launch to mark the start of the new Premier League season.

We also have news on Jack Colback and an interview with Ayoze Perez.

Here's your daily briefing:

Kenedy

Incoming loan?

Kenedy made headlines off the pitch during Chelsea's pre-season tour of China.

The outrage caused by the 21-year-old's social media posts is one factor behind the club's decision to loan him out.

Kenedy made one league appearance for Chelsea last season and also had an unsuccessful loan at Watford.

Jack Colback

However, the Brazil Under-20 international has a lot of potential – and Benitez could be the man to unlock it.

Read all about Kenedy here.

Squad game

Newcastle must name a 25-man squad for the new Premier League campaign.

Ayoze Perez, right

A number of senior players, including Tim Krul, Achraf Lazaar and Emmanuel Riviere, will be left off the list submitted to the league.

Midfielder Jack Colback is one player who is set to miss out – unless Benitez has a late change of heart.

Big decision

Dwight Gayle is battling to be fit for Sunday's season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

The striker sat out last Sunday's final pre-season friendly after telling Benitez he had "not been comfortable".

Aleksandar Mitrovic is on standby to face Tottenham.

But Perez – who has led the line for United in the Premier League – is another option.

And the forward has spoken about his versatility.

And finally...

Tottenham have been rocked by an explosive Danny Rose interview ahead of their game at St James's Park.

The defender told The Sun: "Time is running out and I do want to win trophies.

"I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal.

“Sorry, that’s not what I am about. I wouldn’t be happy with that. I want to win something.

“I will say this too – I will play up north. I don’t know exactly when, but I will get back up north and play some football somewhere."

