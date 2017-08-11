Newcastle United briefing: Rafa Benitez faces media, TV games revealed

Have your say

Rafa Benitez will face the media this afternoon ahead of Sunday's season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United open their Premier League campaign at St James's Park on Sunday.

And Benitez is holding his pre-match press conference at 1.30pm.

United's manager spoke at the league's launch event earlier this week.

We also have an interview with midfielder Mohamed Diame, who left Premier League-bound Hull City a year ago to join Newcastle in the Championship.

Kenedy

Here's your daily briefing:

Deal close

Newcastle are hoping to sign Chelsea winger Kenedy this week on a season-long loan.

The club has been involved in discussions with the Premier League champions over the past few days.

Mohamed Diame

“I will try to be sure that we get the players that we need,” said Benitez.

Kenedy, 21, is is available for loan after causing outrage in China last month with social media posts while on tour with Chelsea.

Tough call

Diame scored the goal at Wembley that took Hull into the Premier League the season before last.

But the 29-year-old was faced with a difficult decision when Benitez came calling.

“I knew Newcastle is a massive club,” said the 29-year-old. “It was a big opportunity for me.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, because I was dropping again to the Championship.

“It’s a massive club, so I knew if it was promoted it would be one of the biggest in the Premier League.

“I’m really happy that the dream came true."

Diame has also spoken about his decision to retire from international football.

Read our exclusive interview here.

TV fixtures

Three more Newcastle games have been moved so they can be broadcast live on TV.

The club's game against Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium will be played on Sunday, October 15 (4pm kick-off) so it can be screened by Sky Sports.

Sky have also switched United's fixture against Burnley at Turf Moor to Monday, October 30 (8pm).

And BT Sport will broadcast the club's game against Manchester United on Saturday, November 18 (5.30pm kick-off).

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been handed a home draw against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup later this month.

