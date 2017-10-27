Newcastle United briefing: Rafa Benitez faces the media ahead of Burnley, Amanda Staveley update

Rafa Benitez will face the media today ahead of Monday night's game against Burnley.

Newcastle United's manager is holding a pre-match press conference at 1.30pm this afternoon.

Benitez will give an update on the fitness of striker Dwight Gayle ahead of the club's visit to Turf Moor.

Meanwhile, a report in the Middle East has made some claims about financier Amanda Staveley and the consortium she has put together with the intention of buying a Premier League club.

We also have an interview with defender Jamie Sterry, who has been training with Benitez's first-team squad.

Here's your daily briefing:

Amanda Staveley

Model

Staveley, along with a number of other potential buyers, signed a non-disclosure agreement ahead of talks with the club, which was formally put up for sale last week by owner Mike Ashley.

A report in The National, an Abu Dhabi-based newspaper, claims that Staveley would look to replicate the "model" at Manchester City, which was bought by Sheikh Mansour in 2008.

FourFourTwo Arabia editor Ali Khaled said: "There are a lot of similarities between Newcastle now and Manchester City before the Sheikh Mansour acquisition.

Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley

“The quality and size of St James’s Park, the loyal fanbase (and) the close ties with the local community in the Newcastle area all point to the same potential, both in terms of success on the pitch and off of it.”

It is also claimed that Staveley's group is prepared to invest £500million in the Premier League club.

Fully fit

Sterry is fully fit after recovering from the groin injury he suffered late last season.

The 20-year-old – who signed a new long-term contract in August – is pushing to be involved in Benitez's matchday squads.

Asked about the club's start to the season, Sterry said: "With me being a Geordie, it’s so good to see. I’m just itching to try and get back into squads. It’s great training with them. I’m learning a lot."

And finally...

Newcastle have already scored three goals from corners this season.

But it was a very different story a few years ago.