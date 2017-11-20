Newcastle United briefing: Rafa Benitez on transfers, Jacob Murphy reacts to defeat – and fans

Rafa Benitez spoke about the January transfer window after Newcastle United's defeat at Old Trafford.

Manchester United came from behind to win 4-1 on Saturday.

Benitez, however, was "proud" of his team, who had the better of the first 30 minutes and took the lead through a Dwight Gayle goal.

Newcastle's manager was asked about the possibility of strengthening his squad in the New Year.

And Benitez's answer was revealing.

We also have an interview with goalkeeper Rob Elliot and news of a managerial change at West Bromwich Albion, who entertain Newcastle at The Hawthorns later this month.

Dwight Gayle, far left

Waiting game

Benitez's hopes of strengthening his squad seemingly hinges on the ongoing takeover talks at Newcastle.

The club was put up for sale by owner Mike Ashley last month.

Rafa Benitez

And Benitez has spoken about the situation.

“I don’t know what will happen (in January),” said Benitez, who missed out on a series of targets in the summer window.

“I’ll keep working until January as hard as I can to improve my players, and if we can do something, we will. If not, I’ll try to improve the players that are available to me.”

Benitez also explained the "money situation" which has put the club at a disadvantage this season.

Response

Man United manager Jose Mourinho was full of praise for Benitez, a longstanding managerial rival, before and after the game.

The pair have often clashed since arriving in England in 2004.

So what was Benitez's reaction to Mourinho's latest comments? Find out here.

Meanwhile, Elliot has spoken about the Man United game and the team's switch to a 4-4-2 formation.

And winger Jacob Murphy, handed a start in the absence of the injured Christian Atsu, praised Newcastle's fans on Twitter.

Murphy tweeted: "Tough game against a top team. Heads up and we continue moving forward together. Amazing away support, loud & proud and that showed after the FT whistle."

Captain fantastic

Jamaal Lascelles has been voted the Fun88 Player of the Month for the second month in a row.

Lascelles, United's captain, picked up 45% of the vote to beat team-mates Jonjo Shelvey and Florian Lejeune to the award for October.

The 24-year-old led Newcastle to a win and two draws last month.

Sacked

Former Newcastle player Gary Megon has been put in charge of West Brom following the sacking of Tony Pulis.

The club, beaten 4-0 at home by Chelsea on Saturday, is a point above the Premier League's relegation zone and without a win in 10 top-flight matches.

United travel to The Hawthorns on November 28.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's Under-23 side take on Reading at Whitley Park in a Premier League 2 fixture tonight (7pm kick-off).

Midfielder Henri Saviet could feature for Peter Beardsley's side along with Freddie Woodman and Jamie Sterry.

Admission is free to season-ticket holders. Otherwise, entry is £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.