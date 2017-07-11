Newcastle United briefing: Rafa Benitez on transfers, Sunderland keen on striker

Rafa Benitez has spoken about Newcastle United's efforts in the transfer market.

Benitez had been keen for the club to do a number of early deals ahead of the start of pre-season training.

But only one new face – Florian Lejeune – has arrived ahead of Friday night's friendly against Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle.

And Newcastle's manager has talked about the "crazy" prices being quoted – and paid – by clubs.

Meanwhile, Benitez watched schoolchildren take part in the Foundation 1892 Cup at United's Academy yesterday.

Here's your daily briefing:

Rafa Benitez

Spend, spend, spend

Crazy. That was the word used by Benitez to describe a transfer market inflated by the Premier League's multi-billion pound TV deal.

The problem is that Newcastle still need to sign a dozen or so players ahead of the new season.

Benitez said: “It’s not easy for a lot of teams, because the market is a bit crazy,” said Benitez.

Jacob Murphy

“We have to try to do our best. Obviously, the top sides have a lot of money.

"The other teams are spending some money, but we will see if we can do our job.”

Meanwhile, United have made one signing this week.

Rafa Benitez at the Foundation 1892 Cup (Pic: Serena Taylor/NUFC)

Striker Tom Heardman signed a new one-year deal before joining League One Bury on loan.

Setback

Newcastle have suffered a double setback in the transfer market.

Norwich City have rebuffed an approach for winger Jacob Murphy, while Chelsea are set to loan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, also a target for Benitez, to Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are considering a move for United striker Daryl Murphy.

Cup of joy

Benitez helped the club reach out into the community yesterday at the Foundation 1892 Cup.

The annual tournament was staged at the club's Academy yesterday.

And 128 pupils from nine schools took part in the competition.

United's manager took a break from pre-season training to watch the finals and present trophies to the winners and runners-up.

"The main thing is to have a lot of children playing and enjoying," said Benitez.

"I think it will be a day they remember forever.

"I think it's a very good message for everyone. The children were smiling, and their parents, and the staff have been great. They have to do a lot of work behind the scenes.

"It's important to have this link between the Foundation, the club and the community.

"I think it's good for the image and helping a lot of people who will remember this forever."

