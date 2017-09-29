Newcastle United briefing: Rafa Benitez previews Liverpool, Jonjo Shelvey reacts to media criticism

Rafa Benitez will face the media today ahead of his former club Liverpool's visit to St James's Park.

Newcastle United's manager will hold his pre-match press conference at 1.30pm this afternoon.

Jonjo Shelvey has been speaking about his early-season "moment of madness" ahead of the match.

READ MORE: Where's Jack Colback? Newcastle leave midfielder out of team photo



The midfielder has also reflected on his own time at Liverpool.

And Isaac Hayden, Shelvey's midfield colleague, has outlined his approach to the Premier League game.

Rafa Benitez

Here's your daily briefing:

Moment of madness

Shelvey's finally broken his silence on his dismissal in United's season-opening defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old was sent off for stamping on Dele Alli.

Jonjo Shelvey

Shelvey went on to serve a three-match ban for violent conduct.

The England international – who has refused to speak to the media since returning from his ban – was critical of his own actions and the media's reaction to the stamp in an interview with club channel NUFC TV.

"It's obviously been frustrating, because it was a moment of madness," said Shelvey. "You try to put it to the back of your head.

"You just get people chatting a load of rubbish about you, to be honest. You don't listen to them.

"With the media side of the game, they'll hammer you when you're doing something bad and try to be your mate when you've done something right.

"You never forget who's said what."

Big call

Shelvey also spoke about his departure from Liverpool.

He left the club in 2013 in search of first-team football after three years at Anfield.

"It was a good, historic club," said Shelvey. "It was good to play for.

"I had a few managers in my time there. It was not always easy, and obviously being a young lad moving from London to Liverpool it wasn't that easy to go straight in and play, but I felt like I did well there.

"I had the choice whether to leave or stay. I was at the age where I wanted to play more and more games, and I ended up moving to Swansea from Liverpool.

"It was a massive club, and in hindsight it was a big call to move from Liverpool, but I felt it was the right one at the time.

"I feel like it paid off, as I ended up playing a lot more games."

Roll over

Hayden has sounded a rallying call ahead of Liverpool’s visit to St James’s Park.

Newcastle will take on Jurgen Klopp’s side on Sunday looking for a third successive home win.

The club, beaten 1-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium last weekend, is 10th in the Premier League table after promising start to the season.

“Every game for us is a cup final for us, because every point is valuable,” said the 22-year-old. “There are no easy games in this division.

“In the Championship, there were games at home where people might just have thought we would get the three points, but in the Premier League it isn’t like that.

“At home in the Premier League, teams can roll you over and be better than anyone else on their day.

“Especially teams who have been promoted, it’s difficult for us, but we have a lot of confidence at home. We have the fans behind us."

And finally...

Two players have played every minute of every Premier League game at United so far this season.

But they won't be getting a rest over the international break.

Find out who they are here.

For updates from Rafa Benitez's press conference, "like" our NUFC Facebook page here