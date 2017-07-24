Newcastle United briefing: Rafa Benitez's clearout, Liverpool block loan move

Have your say

Rafa Benitez has admitted he needs a clearout at Newcastle United.

Benitez was speaking after his team's 1-1 draw against Preston North End on Saturday.

New signings Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo made their debuts at Deepdale.

READ MORE: Miles Starforth’s match analysis: Preston North End 1 Newcastle United 1

And Benitez is "hopeful" that there will be more signings arriving over the coming days.

However, United's manager also acknowledged the need to move a number of players out of the club.

Rafa Benitez

Here's your daily briefing:

Clearout

Benitez will have a name a Premier League squad of just 25 players for the coming campaign.

Daryl Murphy joined Nottingham Forest last week.

Daryl Murphy

And more players will have to go, either on loan or permanently, before then.

“We have too many (players), and we only need 25,” said Benitez. “We have too many now so we need to adjust.”

Siem de Jong, Grant Hanley, Karl Darlow, Jack Colback, Emmanuel Riviere, Achraf Lazaar and Tim Krul could all follow Murphy out of the door this summer.

However, Benitez says he’ll first give his fringe players the chance to impress, though Krul and Riviere are yet to feature in pre-season.

Achraf Lazaar

"I think for all of them and for us it is important to give them the chance to impress, to see if they can do it," said Benitez.

Stay or go?

There's a question mark over goalkeeper Darlow's future at St James's Park.

The goalkeeper – who had been a target for Middlesbrough and Reading – made his first appearance of pre-season against Preston.

Newcastle will listen to offers for Darlow, though Benitez has left the door open for the Championship-winning player to stay on Tyneside.

Asked if Darlow had a future at Newcastle, Benitez said: “I hope so.”

Karl Darlow

No-go on loan

United have been working hard to bring in Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo this summer.

But the Liverpool winger will NOT be allowed to join the club on loan, according to a report.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly only prepared to sell the 20-year-old to Newcastle with a buy-back clause.

Lascelles update

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles wasn't involved against Preston despite travelling to Deepdale with his team-mates.

Benitez explained his absence from the teamsheet after the game.