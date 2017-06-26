Newcastle United briefing: Rafa Benitez update, Aleksandar Mitrovic for sale?

Newcastle United's players will return for pre-season training a week today.

But, as it stands, there won't be a new face reporting to the club's Benton base.

The only signing so far this summer has been Christian Atsu, who spent last season on loan at St James's Park.

READ MORE: Transfer rumours: Newcastle eye French forward, Sunderland defender links plus Man United, Arsenal, Man City & Chelsea make the headlines

Reports over the weekend suggested manager Rafa Benitez was facing an "uncertain future" at the club.

However, the Gazette understands that while Benitez is frustrated at a lack of progress, he will not walk away.

Here's your daily briefing:

Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley

Waiting game

The wait goes on.

And Benitez is pushing for a breakthrough this week before his players return for the start of pre-season training.

Eibar defender Florian Lejeune could be the next through the door.

Tammy Abraham

The two clubs have been involved in protracted discussions over an £8.8million switch to St James's Park.

Newcastle have already lost out on Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who is set to join Swansea City on a season-long loan.

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina is also a potential target.

But Manuel Garcia Quilon, the goalkeeper's agent, has played down talk of a move.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Quilon said: "We do not have offers from any other clubs, as we are focused on Napoli and expect news pretty soon."

Mitro set for exit?

Newcastle have offered Aleksandar Mitrovic to Turkish club Fenerbahce, according to a report.

The striker, signed two years ago from Anderlecht, faces an uncertain future at St James's Park.

United are prepared to sell Mitrovic – for the right price.

The club will want to recoup as much as possible of the £16million they spent on him.

Mitrovic scored four Championship goals last season.

"Like" our NUFC Facebook page here