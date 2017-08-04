Newcastle United briefing: Revealing Siem de Jong interview, Aleksandar Mitrovic on his future

Siem de Jong has spoken about his wretched run of injuries – and his determination to succeed at Newcastle United.

The forward has played a lot of football this pre-season.

And de Jong is hoping for better campaign at the club.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has also spoken about his future at St James's Park.

Point to prove

Siem de Jong

Newcastle fans had high hopes for de Jong when he joined from Ajax three years ago.

And de Jong had high hopes for his career at the club.

However, after two injury-hit years he was loaned at PSV Eindhoven. Now he's back on Tyneside and looking to make up for lost time.

“I still feel like I have a lot to give,” said de Jong, who suffered a collapsed lung and detached retina at United.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, far left

“I’m 28. It’s cost me years of my career. I’m at a good age, and I feel better than I ever was, but I need to play and prove myself. I need to get back to playing 40 games a year.

“I feel I can back to same level I was at when I was 24. I feel good, but I need to build it up. You don’t get a lot of time in football to do that. If I stay here and don’t get minutes, then it won’t help me and it won’t help the club.

“I will talk to the manager because I want to prove myself at Newcastle.

"I still feel I haven’t started here. It bothers me that I haven’t been able to do that. I wish it was different, but I can’t change that now.

“I’m disappointed about my years here until now. I want it to be a different story.”

Full focus

Mitrovic has been linked with a move away from Newcastle this summer.

But the 22-year-old, signed from Anderlecht two years ago, has had a lot of minutes on the pitch in pre-season.

And Mitrovic could yet play a significant role for the club on its return to the Premier League.

The Serbia international has spoken to the Gazette about United's pre-season, his goal against Wolfsburg and his future.

“I’m focused,” said Mitrovic. “We’ll see what happens, but, at the moment, I’m focused to try to do the best I can every training session and every game and to do the best with every chance I get.”