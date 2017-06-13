Newcastle United briefing: Takeover latest, Aleksandar Mitrovic set for talks

Just when it all seemed so quiet.

But this is Newcastle United. And it's rarely quiet for long.

News broke last night that owner Mike Ashley was "considering all options" amid interest in the club from Chinese investors.

The club had previously been off the market.

Here's your daily briefing:

Rafa Benitez

Chinese takeover?

Billionaire Ashley owns Newcastle – but for how much longer?

A Chinese group, we understand, is interested in investing in the club – and Ashley is open to offers.

Ashley could stake a stake in United – or even the entire club.

Lee Charnley and Mike Ashley

The news that Ashley is prepared to listen to offers could yet smoke out more interest in promoted Newcastle.

In the meantime, manager Rafa Benitez and managing director Lee Charnley are continuing their efforts in the transfer market.

Open to offers

Aleksandar Mitrovic could be on his way out at United.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

The striker spoke about his situation at St James's Park after scoring for Serbia against Wales at the weekend.

And Mitrovic did nothing to dampen down speculation about his future.

"I’m very happy to help Newcastle back to the Premier League because that’s where the club deserves to be,” said Mitrovic.

“I heard something about other clubs but for now I just want to rest. I need to prepare for next season.

“If some good offers for me – which are also good for the club – come in for me over the summer then we will speak about it.

“If it doesn’t happen then I’m still a Newcastle United player, I have three years on my contract.

Freddie Woodman

“So we have to speak to the club, to the manager (Rafael Benitez) and we will see.”

Teenage target

One player of interest to United this summer is striker Yann Karamoh.

The striker impressed last season at Caen.

Karamoh scored five goals during his breakthrough season in Ligue 1.

And the 18-year-old has been drawn on his future.

Golden gloves

Freddie Woodman was the hero for England's Under-20s in their World Cup final win over Venezuela.

The United goalkeeper saved a penalty in the showpiece in South Korea, which Paul Simpson's side won 1-0.

Woodman won the tournament's Golden Glove award after conceding just two goals in six games.

Reflecting on the honour, the 20-year-old said: “It’s testament to the lads in front of me

“I only conceded two goals because of those lads, and every single one of them put their body on the line. "We communicated well and kept the ball well.

“Everyone looks at me and I’ve come away with the Golden Glove, but this trophy is about the defenders and the lads in front of me who have worked so hard to help me achieve that.

“But it’s a great honour, to come to a World Cup and come away with the Golden Glove. It’s a feeling I can’t really describe."

Woodman also spoke about his return to Newcastle.

And finally...

The Premier League fixtures for the 2017-18 season are out at 9am tomorrow morning.

