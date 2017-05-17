Newcastle United briefing: Tom Cairney and Aaron Mooy updates, Dwight Gayle's 'perfect match'

So, who's next?

Newcastle United have already agreed a deal for winger Christian Atsu.

And Rafa Benitez is keen to get more early business done ahead of the start of pre-season on July 3.

Going nowhere?

Fulham failed to reach the play-off final last night.

But manager Slavisa Jokanovic says that doesn't necessarily mean a summer of departures at Craven Cottage.

Jokanovic, aware of Newcastle's interest in midfielder Tom Cairney, is determined to hold on to his key players.

"I expect our best players are going to stay with us – that's the information I have from the board," said Jokanovic.

“We are talking about our most important players. They are going to stay with us.

“Next season will be complicated, and we will push to be promoted. We must be clever in the period in front of us."

Aussie rules

United were today linked with Manchester City midfielder Aaron Mooy, who has spent the season on loan at Huddersfield Town.

Mooy's agent is heading to England to "discuss the options for next season".

And an Australian broadcaster has reported that Newcastle and Crystal Palace have made "firm offers" for the 26-year-old, who could cost £10million.



United have already agreed a £6.2million deal for Chelsea winger Christian Atsu, who spent the season on loan at the club.

Gayle force

Dwight Gayle is "excited".

The striker – who left Palace last year – will be back in the Premier League next season with Newcastle.

And the striker has been talking about his return to the top flight.

Gayle also had praise for manager Benitez, who he believes is a "perfect match" for United.

“The manager has been great for all the boys," said the 27-year-old.



“We’ve improved so much, as you’ve seen throughout the season. From the moment he took over, the players have stepped it up a level.

“Hopefully, he continues to do that. The fans love him, so it’s a perfect match."

Play-off agony

Newcastle were denied a second promotion last night.

Peter Beardsley's Under-23 side were hoping to go up to Premier League 2 Division One, but they were beaten 2-1 by West Ham United in the play-off final at St James's Park.

Toni Martinez – who scored against Benitez's senior side for loan club Oxford United in January – netted both the visiting team's goals, while Tom Heardman scored for Newcastle.

Beardsley has given his reaction to the agonising defeat.

United's football development manager also gave an update on Heardman's future.

The striker's deal runs out at the end of the campaign.

“I would recommend he stays for another year," said Beardsley. "That would be my opinion. We like him and love everything about him.”

The 21-year-old had a spell on loan at Hartlepool United early this season.

And finally...

They're back!

United's new home shirt will have red numbers on the back next season.

The club today posted an image on Twitter of the back of the new shirt, which is already proving popular on social media.

