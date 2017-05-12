Newcastle United briefing: TV cash windfall, Isaac Hayden recounts blurry end to season

The Barnsley game was a bit of a blur for Isaac Hayden.

The Newcastle United midfielder was forced off at St James's Park last weekend after taking a blow to the head.

And Hayden has been reflecting on the club's Championship title win.

We also have news on a potential move for Grant Hanley and the financial windfall which is coming Newcastle's way.

Just unbelievable!

Rafa Benitez

“It’s not the way I wanted to end the season, I’ll tell you that," Hayden told journalists after the club's title-securing 3-0 win over Barnsley last Sunday.

The 22-year-old left the field with just 13 minutes on the clock.

It was a bit of a blur for Hayden, who has spoken about the blow to the head which forced him off the pitch.

“It was one of those where I wanted to carry on, but the protocol is if it’s a head injury, you have to be taken off," he said.

Grant Hanley

Hayden, however, was back on the field for the post-match celebrations.

The win over Barnsley, and Brighton and Hove Albion's failure to beat Aston Villa, saw Rafa Benitez's side win the title.

"It’s just unbelievable,” said Hayden.

“Villa obviously did us a favour – and especially with 10 men. So you have got to give them credit and give my old manager Steve Bruce a bit of a pat on the back

“But it’s fabulous and to do it at home and to have the home crowd behind us was amazing.”

Hayden also spoke about the job Benitez has done at the club.

Big TV windfall

Newcastle's promotion to the Premier League will net the club almost £100million.

We have full details of the financial windfall United can expect in the division.

Owner Mike Ashley has promised Benitez "every penny" the club generates from promotion and player sales.

However, club legend Alan Shearer has sounded a note of caution.

Deal in jeopardy?

Paul Lambert wants to take Hanley to Wolverhampton Wanderers – but his days at Molineux look numbered.

Lambert has identified a number of players – including the Newcastle defender – that he feels could strengthen his squad.



But Lambert's future is uncertain because of a influence of a powerful agent at the Championship club.

Hanley joined United from Blackburn Rovers in a £5million deal last summer.

