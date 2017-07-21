Newcastle United briefing: Two deals set to be completed, Jamaal Lascelles on his Championship 'struggle'

Have your say

Rafa Benitez and his Newcastle United squad return to England today – with Javier Manquillo.

Manquillo linked up with the club in Ireland this week ahead of a move from Atletico Madrid.

The defender has agreed a three-year deal at St James's Park.

Newcastle will take on Preston North End at Deepdale tomorrow, while Peter Beardsley's Under-23 side play Gateshead at the International Stadium.

Both fixtures kick off at 3pm.

Striker Daryl Murphy, on the verge of a £2million move to Nottingham Forest, won't be involved against Preston.

Here's your daily briefing:

On the move

Murphy yesterday travelled to Nottingham to undergo a medical at the City Ground.

The 34-year-old has been offered a three-year deal by Forest.

Murphy will replace Britt Assombalonga, who has signed for Middlesbrough in a £15million deal.

Murphy, signed from Ipswich Town last summer, scored six goals for United last season, with all but one of them coming in the Championship.

Spanish signing

Manquillo, meanwhile, underwent a medical with Newcastle earlier this week.

Benitez believes the right-back will bring Premier League experience and versatility to the club.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Sunderland.

Manquillo's move is expected to be confirmed later today.

UPDATE: Manquillo's move to St James's Park has been confirmed by the club.

Playing through pain

Lascelles captained United to the Championship title last season.

The defender, however, has admitted that he "struggled" in the latter months of the season because of a groin injury.

Lascelles had surgery on the problem once the club secured promotion.

"At the start we didn’t know what it was,” said the 23-year-old. “It was really hard for me, as the type of player I am, it’s about being physical and fast and using athleticism.



“If you take that away, which is what happened, I was struggling towards the end of the season.

“There are no excuses now. I’m fit and strong. I’m ready to get started.”

Diary date

Newcastle's Checkatrade Tropgy game against Port Vale at Vale Park will be played on Tuesday, October 3 (7.45pm kick-off).

