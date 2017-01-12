Newcastle United eye deal for Coventry defender

Coventry City youngster Cian Harries is understood to be on Newcastle United’s radar.

Chief scout Graham Carr was spotted in the crowd at the Sky Blues’ Checkatrade Trophy win over Brighton on Tuesday.

And it has been reported that he was in attendance to cast his eye over third tier rising star Harries.

Reports in the Coventry Telegraph confirm that Carr was present at the Ricoh Arena this week, and they claim that he was sent to keep tabs on the progress of the 19-year-old central defender.

The teenager, who was surprisingly handed a start in the 3-0 Trophy win over the Seagulls’ Under-21s, was recalled from a trial with Liverpool, where he starred in a recent 6-0 win for the Reds’ Under-23 side against Bangor.

Coventry boss Russell Slade, who called back the youngster to avert a Sky Blues defensive crisis, is understood to have revealed to the press after the game that Liverpool scouts, as well as Carr, were in attendance at the clash.

While the Magpies are rumoured to have cast their eye over Harries, the Reds are believed to have stepped back from brokering a deal for the defender this month.

“It’s a difficult one because it is a little bit hush-hush, but he did well, he was fine,” Liverpool youth team coach Mike Garrity said of Harries’ recent spell at Anfield.

“He seems a very nice player.”

So far this season the Birmingham-born defender has made eight league appearances in League One this campaign, having made his debut last term.

United are understood to be scouring the market for youth prospects, in hope of bolstering their ranks, having added the likes of Yasin El-Mhanni, Elias Fritjof Sorensen and more recently Tyrique Bartlett, son of former South African international Shaun Bartlett, this campaign.