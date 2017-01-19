Newcastle United news: Barlaser's 'surreal' debut, Benitez and Zola hail Shelvey

Jonjo Shelvey returned from suspension in Newcastle United's 3-1 FA Cup win over Birmingham City.

Shelvey had a hand in all three goals at St James's Park last night.

And the midfielder won praise from United manager Rafa Benitez, whose side will face Oxford United on January 28.

Birmingham manager Gianfranco Zola also paid tribute to Shelvey after watching him "run the show".

Dan Barlaser was one of three Newcastle debutants.

And the midfielder – who was celebrating his 20th birthday – has reflected on a "surreal" experience in front of a 34,896 crowd at St James's Park.

Injury-hit Benitez also spoke about the decision to hand Barlaser, Stuart Findlay and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni their debuts after the third-round replay.

Meanwhile, we have news of a new date for Newcastle's visit to Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, the game could be moved AGAIN.