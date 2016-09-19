Newcastle United news: Benitez addresses media ahead of EFL Cup tie, plea for unity

Rafa Benitez will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of tomorrow night's EFL Cup tie.

Newcastle United, beaten 2-0 in the Championship by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, will take on Walter Zenga's side again in the cup.

United manager Benitez told of his "disappointment" at his team's performance after the league game, which left the club third in the league.

Benitez also issued a plea for unity at Newcastle.

Vurnon Anita was sent off against Wolves for a mistimed challenge, and Benitez has revealed that he is considering appealing the decision.

Finally, midfielder Mohamed Diame, recalled to the starting XI against Wolves, has given his verdict on the game.