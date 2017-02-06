Newcastle United news: Benitez explains big decision, Hayden injury update

Newcastle United ended the weekend at the Championship summit.

Rafa Benitez's side beat Derby County 1-0 while second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion claimed a point from their visit to Brentford thanks to an injury-time goal.

Newcastle lead Brighton by one point ahead of Saturday evening's televised game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Benitez, however, is STILL not taking too much attention of the league table. He explains why here.

United's manager has also spoken about his decision to recall striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to his starting for the Derby game, which was decided by a deflected Matt Ritchie strike.

Benitez has given an update on the injury suffered by midfielder Isaac Hayden.

Meanwhile, forward Haris Vuckic, back form a half-season loan at Bradford City, is back in the fold at Newcastle.

And goalkeeper Tim Krul has played his first competitive senior game in 16 months.