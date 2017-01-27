Newcastle United news: Benitez faces media ahead of FA Cup tie

Rafa Benitez will face the media today ahead of Newcastle United's FA Cup tie at the Kassam Stadium.

Benitez's side take on Oxford United in a fourth-round tie tomorrow.

And United's manager will hold his pre-match Press conference at 1pm this afternoon.

READ MORE: This isn’t where the magic happens for Newcastle this season – why the FA Cup must wait

Benitez will make a number of changes for the tie, which comes ahead of two Championship home games.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been speaking about the club's FA Cup hopes.

Ex-Oxford player and former Newcastle goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman has also given his verdict on the tie – and Newcastle under Benitez.

Benitez will be asked about the club's efforts in the transfer market.

The club, linked with Brazilian Gabriel, is yet to make a breakthrough in this month's window.

For news and updates from Rafa Benitez's media call, follow NUFC writer Miles Starforth on Twitter here

