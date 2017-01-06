Newcastle United news: Benitez faces media ahead of FA Cup tie, Hogan update

Rafa Benitez will face the media today ahead of Newcastle United's FA Cup tie against Birmingham City.

The two Championship clubs face each other at St Andrew's tomorrow in a third-round tie.

And Benitez will hold a pre-match Press conference at 1pm to discuss the fixture, which comes after a seventh league defeat for second-placed Newcastle.

United's manager could also give an update on the club's progress in this month's transfer window.

Benitez is an admirer of prolific Brentford striker Scott Hogan, but are Newcastle prepared to enter a bidding war with West Ham United and Watford?

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson has reacted to Sammy Ameobi's return to St James's Park.

The forward had been on loan at the League One club.

Finally, the Birmingham game has implications for the scheduling of two of United's Championship games.

For news and updates from Rafa Benitez's Press conference, follow NUFC writer Miles Starforth on Twitter here

