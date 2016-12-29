Newcastle United news: Benitez faces media ahead of Forest, club linked with forward

Rafa Benitez will face the media today ahead of Newcastle United's home game against Nottingham Forest.

The two clubs face each other in a Championship game at St James's Park tomorrow night.

Benitez's side are second in the division following their Boxing Day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

And United's manager will speak to journalists this afternoon ahead of the fixture.

Karl Darlow saved two penalties in nine-man Newcastle's controversial 2-1 defeat at the City Ground early this month.

The 26-year-old, outstanding in recent months, has also spoken about his determination to stay between the posts this season.

Meanwhile, United are reportedly ready to table an offer for a talented forward.

