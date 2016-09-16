Newcastle United news: Benitez faces media ahead of Wolves, Gayle hails Mitrovic gesture

Rafa Benitez will face the media today ahead of Newcastle United's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Benitez's second-placed side take on Wolves in the Championship at St James's Park tomorrow.

For news and updates from Benitez's Press conference at 1pm, follow our live blog here.

Benitez could recall Dwight Gayle to his starting XI, with the club's leading scorer having watched Tuesday night's 6-0 win over Queens Park Rangers from the bench.

Aleksandar Mitrovic started – and scored – at Loftus Road.

Gayle has been speaking about the return of Mitrovic – and his "mature" gesture over the revered No 9 jersey.

The QPR result was the club's biggest away win in the league in 54 years, and winger Matt Ritchie has been talking about his desire to make more history with Newcastle.