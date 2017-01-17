Newcastle United news: Benitez faces media, Ashley takes hands-on role

Rafa Benitez will face the media this afternoon ahead of Newcastle United's FA Cup replay against Birmingham City.

The club clubs face each other tomorrow night in a third-round replay at St James's Park.

Benitez will be asked for the latest on the club's injured players at his 1pm Press conference.

Vurnon Anita is facing at least two months on the sidelines after damaging ankle ligaments in Saturday's 2-1 win over Brentford.

Benitez will also face questions on the club's transfer business.

It has emerged that owner Mike Ashley – who was at Griffin Park – has taken a more hands-on role over the past fortnight.

